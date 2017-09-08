Wyoming ACT Scores in Upper Middle of the Pack

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming graduating class of 2017 had an average composite score of 20.2 on the ACT according to The Condition of College & Career Readiness 2017, released today by ACT, Inc.

“The ACT is one of the measures that helps us see how well we are preparing our students for their future,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “We’re in the top half of states that give the ACT to all of their students, and now the work continues to improve student outcomes.”

Wyoming state law requires all students to take the ACT as juniors. The results released today represent the most recent score for students that graduated in 2017.

Beginning with the graduating class of 2013, all students whose scores are college reportable, both standard and extended time tests, are now included in the reports.

Wyoming is among 17 states that has results for 100% of graduating seniors.

The Wyoming Readiness Report and ACT Profile Report can be found at: www.act.org/content/act/en/research/condition-of-college-and-career-readiness-2017.html.