Wyoming Aeronautics Commission Supports Governor’s Appointments to Aeronautics Council

PRESS RELEASE – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission unanimously supported Governor Matt Mead’s appointments to the Wyoming Commercial Air Service Improvement Council when it met by teleconference on April 24.

The council will be responsible for submitting a commercial air service improvement plan for the governor’s approval by Aug. 1. The plan will also be submitted to the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim and Joint Appropriations Committees.

The Legislature called for the creation of the council as part of Senate File 40, enrolled during the 2018 budget session, to develop a plan to stabilize, improve and decrease the cost of commercial air service in Wyoming. The council will serve until March 15, 2019.

The governor appointed nine voting members to the council.

The council will include Bruce McCormack of Cody, and Dr. Sigsbee Duck of Rock Springs, both representing the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission; Cy Lee of Fort Washakie, and Cindy DeLancey of Cheyenne, both representing Economically Needed Diversity Operations for Wyoming; Riverton Mayor John “Lars” Baker, representing the Wyoming Association of Municipalities; Commissioner Steve Maier of Sheridan, representing the Wyoming County Commissioners Association; Jay Lundell of Gillette, representing the Wyoming Airport Operators Association; and Devon Brubaker of Rock Springs, and Kari Cooper of Jackson, as public-at-large appointments. The Wyoming State Senate President Eli Bebout appointed Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, and the Wyoming House Speaker Steve Harshman appointed Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, to serve on the council.

Additionally, Governor Mead, Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos, Wyoming Office of Tourism Director Diane Shober and Wyoming Business Council Chief Executive Officer Shawn Reese will serve as non-voting members.

For more information on the WCASIC, please contact Melissa DeFratis at (307)777-4162 or melissa.defratis@wyo.gov.

The council will meet on May 8-9 at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan.