Wyoming at Air Force Game to be Televised on ESPNU

LARAMIE– The Mountain West Conference and ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the Wyoming at Air Force football game on Saturday, Nov. 11 will kick off at 8:15 pm, M.T. from Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. The game will be televised on ESPNU.



This will be the 56th meeting between the two long-time rivals. Wyoming is currently 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference. Air Force has a record of 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain West.



Wyoming will host Colorado State on Nov. 4 prior to playing at Air Force on Nov. 11. Air Force will host Army this coming Saturday prior to playing the Cowboys.



Tickets to University of Wyoming football games may be purchased by going online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220, via email at tickets@uwyo.edu or at the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.

