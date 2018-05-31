Wyoming Announces Additional Game Times and TV Information for 2018 Football Season

LARAMIE– An additional afternoon kick time for a home game a sixth nationally-televised game will be part of the 2018 University of Wyoming Football schedule.

Wyoming has set the kick time for its September 15 home game versus Wofford at 2 pm, while ESPN announced on Thursday that the Cowboys’ road game at Missouri on September 8 will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU and will kick off at 5 pm M.T. (6 pm, C.T.) from Columbia, Mo.



The Home Opener will Kick Off at 1:30 pm on September 1

Wyoming football fans will now be able to enjoy two early afternoon kick times to begin the 2018 home schedule.

It was announced earlier this spring that the home opener for the Cowboys on September 1 versus Washington State will kick off at 1:30 pm to go along with the 2 pm kick time for Wofford on September 15.

With the announcement by ESPN that the Wyoming game at Missouri will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, the Wyoming Cowboys will be featured on a minimum of six nationally-televised games during the 2018 season.



The specific network (ESPN2 or ESPNU) that the Wyoming-Missouri game will be televised on will be determined after the games of September 1.

The Cowboys’ home opener against Washington State will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming’s home game versus Boise State on Saturday, September 29 is scheduled for a 5 pm kick and will also be televised by CBS Sports Network.

The third Cowboy home game that will be televised nationally will be on Saturday, November 17 vs. Air Force. That game will be televised on one of the ESPN Networks. The game time for the Air Force game will be set by ESPN closer to the date of the game.

Wyoming’s road game at Fresno State on Saturday, October 13 will also be televised by one of the ESPN Networks.



The 2018 Border War

The 2018 version of the “Border War” with rival Colorado State will be played in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Friday, Oct. 26. That game will kick off at 8 pm, with CBS Sports Network televising the game.

Additional telecasts by AT&T SportsNet, Spectrum Sports (for select Hawai’i games) and Stadium will be announced at later dates. At the time those televised games are announced it is anticipated that additional game times will also be released.

Game times and specific outlets for ESPN Network games (e.g. ESPN, ESPN2, etc.) will generally be announced 12 days in advance of those games.



Season Tickets

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2018 Wyoming Football season. For the best seat options, and to ensure tickets to all six home games, Cowboy Fans are encouraged to buy season tickets. 2018 season tickets range from $159-235 for adults and are $89 for youth.

Season tickets are on sale now at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220 or in person at the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office. Payment plans are also available to fans for no additional fee.



UW Returns Eight Starters from One of the Nation’s Top Defenses

Wyoming is coming off back-to-back, eight-win seasons, consecutive bowl appearances and a victory in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Cowboys will return eight starters from one of the nation’s top defenses in 2018 led by senior All-America candidates Andrew Wingard at safety and Carl Granderson at defensive end.

All-Mountain West performers Youhanna Ghaifan (defensive tackle), Tyler Hall (kick returner) and Logan Wilson (linebacker) also return.

Wyoming’s defense ranked among the nation’s best in numerous categories in 2017, including ranking: No. 1 in the nation in takeaways (38), No. 1 in fumbles recovered (18), No. 2 in interceptions (20), No. 8 in defensive touchdowns scored (4), No. 9 in scoring defense (allowing only 17.5 points per game), No. 13 in pass defense (174.9 yards per game), No. 14 in pass defense efficiency (112.67 rating) and No. 23 in total defense (335.2 yards per game).



The Cowboy Offense

The Cowboy offense returns nine starters from a unit that ranked No. 2 in the nation in red-zone offense, converting 33 of 34 red-zone opportunities into scores (97.1 percent) and ranked No. 19 in the country in fewest turnovers committed (14).

The offense and defense combined to rank No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin, ending the season with a total +24 turnover margin (38 turnovers gained to 14 turnovers lost). The next closest team in the country was Central Florida with a total of a +17.

Cowboy special teams also were among the nation’s best, ranking No. 1 in the NCAA in kickoff returns (28.3 yards per return).

Wyoming’s 2018 football schedule follows, including Wyoming’s national television package to date for the upcoming season.



2018 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Sat., Aug. 25 at New Mexico State TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 1 WASHINGTON STATE (Hall of Fame/Gold Rush) 1:30 pm CBSSN

Sat., Sept. 8 at Missouri 5:00 pm ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sat., Sept. 15 WOFFORD (Energy Day/Ag Day/Fan Fest/Buddy Walk) 2:00 pm TBA

Sat., Sept. 22 BYE Week

Sat., Sept. 29 BOISE STATE* (CJC Auction-Friday/Family Weekend) 5:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 6 at Hawai’i* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 13 at Fresno State* TBA ESPN Networks

Sat., Oct. 20 UTAH STATE* (Homecoming/W-Club Weekend) TBA TBA

Fri., Oct. 26 at Colorado State* 8:00 pm CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 3 SAN JOSE STATE* (“NO MORE” Game) TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 10 BYE Week

Sat., Nov. 17 AIR FORCE* (Military Appreciation/Senior Day) TBA ESPN Networks

Sat., Nov. 24 at New Mexico* TBA TBA

Sat., Dec. 1 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA TBA

All Games are Tentative and Subject to change

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the divisional champion with the highest national ranking.