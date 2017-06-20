Wyoming Arts Council Announces Road Trip Playlist

WYOMING — The 2017 Wyoming Road Trip PlayList, a compilation of musical tracks by some of the Cowboy State hottest bands is now available on Spotify.

Compiled by the Wyoming Arts Council the playlist offers summer road trippers a soundtrack for their Wyoming adventures.

You can link to the Spotify playlist via the Art’s Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative page.

Wyoming is famous for its beautiful landscape, and these 10 bands are as much a part of Cowboy Country as the Grand Tetons, Devils Tower, or the Snowy Range.

Artists and tracks include:

1. Canyon Kids, “Out Where the West Begins” and “Valley of the Snake”

2. Dave Munsick, “Forever West” and “Little Brown Filly”

3. Luke Bell, “Glory and Grace” and “Working Man’s Dream”

4. The Two Tracks, “Wild Wyoming” and “Wayfaring Stranger”

5. Whippoorwill, “Good to Be Around”

6. The Patti Fiasco, “Small Town Lights”

7. Gary Small and the Coyote Bros., “Snaggle Tooth Jackalope” and “Redneck Swingin'”

8. Screen Door Porch, “The Canyon” and “Drifter”

9. Taylor Scott Band, “Spirit Moves” and “Spiritual Famine”

10. Jalan Crossland, “Big Horn Mountain” and “Moonshiner”

These musicians represent some of the best that the Wyoming independent music scene has to offer. From the blissful feels of the Canyon Kids’ Americana, to the classic honky-tonk sound of Luke Bell, to the fiercely soulful brand of rock and roll brought by The Patti Fiasco, there’s something here for all tastes.

The 2017 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism and Wyoming Public Radio. The Wyoming Arts Council looks forward to expanding its reach to help independent musicians, venues, and presenters build a robust music scene in Wyoming.