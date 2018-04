THERMOPOLIS — The Thermopolis Police Department is looking for Jeremy Breeden, a Kansas man suspected of attempted first-degree murder.

He is considered armed and dangerous. DO NOT APPROACH.

If seen or anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts call the Thermopolis Police Department immediately at 307-864-3114 or dial 911.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Thermopolis Police Department has advised for people to lock your doors and cars. ANY SUSPICIOUS PERSON CALL IT IN ASAP.