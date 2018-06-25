Wyoming Awarded USDA Grant to Expand Farm to School Programs

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education has been awarded a Farm to School Grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service to expand and evaluate Farm to School Programs in Wyoming.

“Farm to School programs offer some of the best ways to engage students with hands-on learning about themselves and their community,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “Giving children a better understanding of where their food comes from, before it shows up on their lunch tray or family dinner table, is so very important.”

The $95,607 grant will provide training on Good Agricultural Practices for school gardens, youth gardening programs, and culinary arts.

It also will facilitate partnerships with the University of Wyoming Extension and Cent$ible Nutrition programs to support the incorporation of high tunnel gardening into school programs.

The USDA Farm to School Grants fund efforts to increase local foods served through child nutrition programs, teach children about food and agriculture through garden and classroom education, and develop schools’ and farmers’ capacities to participate in farm to school practices.