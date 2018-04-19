Wyoming Basketball Signs Trace Young From Mt. Zion Prep to National Letter of Intent

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming added a sixth member to this year’s recruiting class when head coach Allen Edwards announced the signing of Trace Young a 6’9″, 210-pound prep school player from Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore, Md.



Young Averaged 15 Points, 5 Rebounds, and 3 Assists Per Game Last Season

Young comes to Wyoming from Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore, Md., where he played the 2017-18 season. He is rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.

Young averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game this past season on one of the nation’s top prep school teams in the country. His Mt. Zion Warrior team defeated the top ranked team in the country, Brewster Academy, by a score of 72-68 on Nov. 19, 2017.

Young scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds in that victory. Young will join his prep school teammate Tariq Johnson, at Wyoming as Johnson signed with the Cowboys on April 11.



Young is Multi-talented, Can Play At Any Position

“Trace is a young man with tremendous talent, who can play anywhere on the floor from the point position all the way to the four spot,” said Wyoming head coach Edwards.

“Being 6’9″, he handles it well, shoots it well and defends well. The aspect of Trace’s game that may be underappreciated about Trace is his basketball IQ.”

“Trace (Young) is a muli-talented player. He can dribble, pass and shoot and is extremely athletic,” said assistant coach Jermaine Kimbrough.

“He can really elevate what we are trying to do offensively and defensively and exemplifies what Coach (Allen) Edwards wants to do with this team moving forward.

“Trace is a cross between Hayden Dalton and Alan Herndon. He can play like a guard, but can also play that big position for us.”



Recruiting Interest

Young is originally from Owensboro, Ky., and played his high school basketball at North Hardin High School in Kentucky.

Coming out of high school, Young had recruiting interest from DePaul, Kansas State, UMass, South Florida, Texas Tech and USC.

Coming out of Mt. Zion Prep he had recruiting interest from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Memphis, Texas Tech and Rutgers.