Wyoming Basketball Teams Take on New Mexico

LARAMIE – For its only game of the week, the Wyoming women’s basketball team will travel to New Mexico to face the Lobos on Saturday afternoon. The game is set for a 1 p.m. MT tip time at the WisePies Arena. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls enter the contest with an 18-8 overall record and are 10-5 in league play after a 53-43 loss against the Boise State Broncos last Saturday. Junior Natalie Baker and sophomore Marta Gomez each had ten points to lead Wyoming while Gomez recorded a team-high six rebounds. Three other players added six points each. Wyoming was 19-51 (.373) from the field and 4-21 (.190) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls had 26 points off the bench, but were out-rebounded 42-27.

UW is shooting 610-1390 (.439) from the field and 189-512 (.369) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 65.5-53.8 and out-rebounding teams 35.8-31.9. Wyoming ranks first in field goal percentage as well as three-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage and assists.

New Mexico enters the contest with a 15-12 overall record and 10-6 in MW play. Last time out, New Mexico defeated dropped a 58-55 contest against Colorado State. The Lobos are led by junior Cherise Beynon with a team-high 15.8 points while adding 7.5 boards. Richelle van der Keijl is averaging a team-high 9.6 boards plus 14.0 points followed by Alex Lapeyrolerie with 11.2 points per contest. As a squad, New Mexico is shooting 671-1714 (.391) from the field, averaging 68.2 points and 46.0 rebounds per contest.

This will be the 73rd meeting between the two schools with UNM holding a 39-33 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was January 21, 2017 with the Cowgirls earning a 68-52 victory in Laramie. The Lobos are coached by Mike Bradbury who is in his first season with the program.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors:





Pokes vs Lobos

The Cowboys will welcome the New Mexico Lobos to Arena-Auditorium on Saturday for a 4 p.m. start. It is the first Saturday home contest for the Pokes in nearly a month and can be seen on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app. New Mexico took the team’s first meeting this season in “The Pit” 78-71 on Jan. 21.

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is designating its Saturday’s game as a “NO MORE” game to raise awareness for the national campaign “NO MORE, Together We Can End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault”.

The game will broadcasted on ESPN3, as Trey Bender will be on the play-by-play with Blaine Fowler on color commentary. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com. Fans can purchase tickets online at GoWyo.com/tickets, in person at the WYO Athletics Ticket Office or by calling 307-766-7220.

The Cowboys (16-12, 6-9 MW) offense is averaging 77.8 points per game for second it the MW. Defensively, the Pokes rank second in the MW and No. 22 in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 39.9 per game. UW is hitting 9.3 three pointers per game for second in the MW and No. 44 in the nation. The Cowboys lead the MW and rank No. 31 in the nation in rebounding averaging 39.5 per game. UW grabs 30.5 defensive rebounds per game, which is No. 4 in the nation.

The Lobos (16-12, 9-7 MW) fell to Colorado State 68-56 on Tuesday evening in “The Pit”. New Mexico leads the MW in field goal percentage at 46.7 and also paces the league in free throw percentage at 75.5. New Mexico leads the league allowing only 33.3 rebounds per game, but only grab 34.1 per game. UNM is aggressive defensively ranking fourth in the MW in steals per game at 6.2.

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore Justin James, as he pours in 15.0 points per game ranking seventh in the MW. He has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season. Junior forward Hayden Dalton is adding 12.4 points per game with a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game, which is fourth in the MW. He has 237 total rebounds this season ranking third in the MW and No. 61 in the nation. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 11.9 points per game. He has 188 three pointers for his career, ranking third all-time at UW. He is six threes away from being the Cowboys all-time three point leader. Junior Forward Alan Herndon adds 11.0 points per game and leads the team with 2.1 blocks per game, which ranks No. 37 in the nation. He has 58 blocks on the season ranking seventh in single season history at UW. He has 96 total blocks in his career, which is eighth all-time at UW.

The Lobos are led in scoring by guard Elijah Brown, as he adds 18.8 points per game for second in the MW. He is eighth in the MW in field goal percentage and fifth in assists at 3.0 per game. Forward Tim Williams has missed the last six games for UNM. Prior to that, he added 17.9 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per night. Guard Sam Logwood adds 7.4 points per game and 3.3 rebounds.

The Cowboys trail the all-time series against the Lobos, 66-68. Wyoming won the last contest in Laramie in overtime 63-62 on Jan. 24, 2015.The Cowboys head to Colorado State for a showdown with the Rams on Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. in Moby Arena.

The Cowboys head to Colorado State for a showdown with the Rams on Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. in Moby Arena.