Wyoming Basketball Wraps Up Homestand against Falcons on Saturday

LARAMIE – The Cowgirl basketball will finish up a two-game homestand on Saturday against the Air Force Falcons. The game is set for 2 p.m. MT at the Arena-Auditorium. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 16-5 overall record and 8-2 in league play after an 80-67 victory over San Diego State on Wednesday night. Junior Liv Roberts led the way with a game-high 24 points while shooting 11-15 from the field in 34 minutes of action. Junior Natalie Baker recorded 14 points and a game-high nine boards followed by senior Hailey Ligocki with 12 points. Sophomore Clara Tapia recorded the first double-double of her career with ten points and a career-high ten assists while sophomore Marta Gomez also finished with ten points. The Cowgirls shot a season-high 33-50 (.660) from the field and 7-17 (.412) from beyond the arc plus outrebounded the Aztecs, 32-18. Wyoming finished with a season-high 50 points in the paint, 22 assists and 15 bench points.

Roberts leads the team averaging 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds plus 2.4 assists. She ranks third in the MW in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage, eighth in rebounding. In league games, she is second in scoring, fourth in three-point field goal percentage and fifth in rebounding. Baker follows with 9.7 points per game and 5.5 rebounds, while Gomez is chipping in 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.

UW is shooting 506-1144 (.442) from the field and 163-423 (.385) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 67.9-54.9 and outrebounding teams 36.3-32.4. Wyoming ranks first in field goal percentage as well as three-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage and assists.

Air Force is currently 3-16 overall and 1-8 in league action. Last time out, the Falcons dropped a 72-56 contest against Fresno State. Freshman Mariah Forde is leading the way with 10.8 points along with 2.1 boards per contest. Junior Dee Bennett is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds and 7.2 points. As a squad, Air Force is shooting 355-1050 (.338) from the field, averaging 53.7 points and 36.0 rebounds per contest.

This will be the 51st meeting between the two schools with Wyoming holding a 48-2 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was Dec. 29, 2016 with the Cowgirls earning a 12-point win, 66-54. The Falcons are coached by Chris Gobrecht who is in her second season with the program.

