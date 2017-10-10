Wyoming-Boise State to Play on ESPN2 on Oct. 21

LARAMIE– The Mountain West Conference and ESPN Networks announced today that the Wyoming at Boise State football game on Saturday, October 21 will be televised on ESPN2.

Kickoff

Kickoff has been set at 8:15 p.m., M.T. from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Last year’s game between the two schools was a thrilling 30-28 Wyoming victory in Laramie.

Up Next

Following Wyoming’s Oct. 21 game at Boise, the Cowboys will return home for two games versus New Mexico on Oct. 28 and vs. Colorado State on Nov. 4.

Tickets

Tickets to University of Wyoming football games may be purchased by going online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220, via email at tickets@uwyo.edu or at the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.