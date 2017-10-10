Wyoming Celebrates American Archives Month

WYOMING — In celebration of American Archives Month, the State Archives has released a poster, “Make Tracks to the Archives,” which features a 1885 photo of the Dale Creek railroad bridge between Laramie and Cheyenne.

This image and thousands of other historic photographs from the State Archives collections can be viewed online.

Electronic Records Day is on October 10. Sponsored by the Council of State Archivists, the purpose of Electronic Records Day is to raise community awareness of digital records and the need to manage and preserve them. The State Archives will focus this year on the Wyoming Digital Archives, a secure online repository for the records of state and county government. It includes both records which were “born digital,” or created online and those which have been scanned and stored as digital files. The Wyoming Digital Archives already contains nearly half a million documents from five counties and thirteen state agencies.

The public is invited to visit the State Archives to discover the many resources available for family and local history, academic research, or just personal curiosity about Wyoming history. Try out the newly updated website and explore the online resources listed under the Find It in the Archives tab.

For further information, contact Mike Strom, State Archivist at the Wyoming State Archives, at 307-777-7020 or michael.strom@wyo.gov.

The Wyoming State Archives is located at 2301 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY, 82002, and is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.