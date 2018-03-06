Wyoming Child Support Has Many Locations For Your Convenience

Location, location, location. Wyoming Child Support Program has 16 different locations all over the state!

They can help with child support services such as the location of parents, genetic testing, testing to establish the paternity of a child, enforcing child support, initiating child support enforcement cases to other states, responding to child support enforcement cases initiated by other states, and the review and modification of child support orders.

Stop into any of their 16 locations state-wide and start your case today for $25!

The Wyoming Child Support Program is a program of the Department of Family Services which exists solely to promote the safety, well-being, and self-sufficiency of families through community partnerships.

The Child Support program is designed to use contract and county field offices, along with state personnel to provide a variety of services concerning the financial well-being and ‘support’ of Wyoming’s children.

Find them online and follow them on Facebook.

Call 307-777-6948 or visit the website.

Sweetwater County Office

140 Commerce Drive, Suite F

Green River, WY 82935

Phone: 307-875-4725 or 800-742-3098

Monday – Friday: 8am – 5pm

