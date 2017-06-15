Wyoming Child Support Will Help Your Family When Life Changes

Wyoming Child Support is there to help you when life changes. They will help you understand and navigate through paternity, establishing, and enforcing child support.

Call 307-777-6948 or log on to dfsweb.wyo.gov

Our Services

Establishing paternity (knowing for sure who the father is)

Locating parents

Genetic testing

Establishing child support

Enforcing child support

Initiating child support enforcement cases to other states

Responding to child support enforcement cases initiated by other states

Reviewing and modifying child support orders (especially with the economy right now, this is important)

.

Are you eligible for our services?

Child support services are available to the following persons, regardless of need or income, whether or not that person is receiving public assistance or has received public assistance in the past:

Any parent who is owed child support or child support arrears

Any parent who is ordered to pay child support or owes child support arrears

Any parent who wants to establish the paternity of their child and/or establish a support obligation for their child

Any person who has custody of a child and wants to establish the child’s paternity and/or collect child support.

You may still be eligible if you, as custodian, are not the child’s parent or if you were not awarded custody by the court.

The cost to open a child support case is $25.00. .

.

Sweetwater County Office

Rock Springs

(307) 362-5630

2451 Foothill Blvd, Suite 103, 82901

Monday — Friday: 8 am — 5 pm

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.