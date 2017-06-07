Local & Reliable: Get Your Business Connected at Wyoming.com

Serving local communities with reliable services for 23 years and counting.

Founded as a Wyoming Company in 1994, we began providing service in Lander, Wyoming. The company relocated to Riverton, Wyoming in 1996 – where it resides today.

Wyoming.com is locally-owned and is one of the largest independent facilities-based providers of Internet, voice and data networking services in 26 communities around Wyoming.

With all the Internet options you have today, finding the best one can be challenging. Some providers offer the best prices – some offer the highest speeds. But the speed you get and price you pay are only as good as the network that you’re on, as well as the support that you get.

Wyoming.com offers a variety of Residential and Business Internet services that are part of our fully-redundant, locally managed, state-wide network. We take great pride in our network to ensure you are always connected!

Wireless Internet – Wyoming.com recently introduced its NextGen LTE wireless platform in Rock Springs for Business & Residential customers. Wireless Internet provides you with high-speed Internet without having to be committed to the phone or cable companies. From the light Internet users to the Netflix masters, we have packages designed with you in mind.

The cornerstone of Wyoming.com’s operational philosophy is to provide customers, large and small, with unique, stable, and highly-individualized products and services.

We continue to research and develop new technologies for future services and enhancements for our current and future customers. We are a proud service provider to those who reside in Wyoming and are constantly pursuing new technologies to deliver the cutting-edge services of tomorrow.

We have grown from, and with, Wyoming. We at Wyoming.com understand what “local support” really means as all of us live, work, and play in our Wyoming communities.

We strive every day to ensure that our neighbors have the best customer experience possible.

Contact

Wyoming.com

937 West Main Street

Riverton, Wyoming 82501

Toll Free: 1-800-996-4638

Local: 307-856-6400

Email: sales@wyoming.com

