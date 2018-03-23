Get The Internet Speed You Need – Wyoming.com Introduces 25Mbps!

Faster Internet speeds available with Wyoming.com.

Wyoming.com is excited to officially launch its 25Mbps service in Rock Springs.

Starting today and running through March 30th, new wireless Internet customers are eligible for promo discounts on all Wireless Internet packages!



Give us a call at 307-856-6400 (or 800-996-4638)

to speak to one of our Sales Reps.

Mention this SweetwaterNOW ad,

and see what discounts you qualify for!

.

Serving local communities with reliable services for 23 years and counting…

Founded as a Wyoming Company in 1994, we began providing service in Lander, Wyoming. The company relocated to Riverton, Wyoming in 1996 – where it resides today.

Wyoming.com is locally-owned and is one of the largest independent facilities-based providers of Internet, voice and data networking services in 26 communities around Wyoming.

Don’t forget about WyoPhone, our reliable and affordable home or business-based phone service.

.

Contact

Wyoming.com

937 West Main Street

Riverton, Wyoming 82501

.

Toll Free: 1-800-996-4638

Local: 307-856-6400

.

Email: sales@wyoming.com

.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.