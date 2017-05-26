Wyoming.com: Reliable Internet Service in Rock Springs

Have you been looking for an internet service that works for you?

Wyoming.com is the right network for work or home. The Wyoming.com network is secure, flexible, robust — and local!

Wyoming.com is committed to providing the best Internet and telephone service in your home or business. Whether you live in town or out of town, we provide a fast and reliable connection at an affordable price.

Mention this ad on SweetwaterNOW for

50% off Wireless Installation for new customers through June 16th.

Reliable Internet Access

Wyoming.com Wireless Internet provides dependable access to your location at high speeds. Available to homes and businesses that are within Wyoming.com’s Wireless coverage areas, it supplies sufficient bandwidth to support your home or business application needs and provide a stable and reliable connection.

Wyoming.com Wireless Internet is a good fit:

For in-town or remote home or office locations

Consistent, fast download speeds for files, web browsing, videos, etc.

Alternative option to DSL or Cable services

Wyoming.com deploys all the necessary equipment and sets up the service, then manages and monitors the network to ensure it’s working for you.

Connectivity

Wyoming.com Wireless Internet Service allows you to:

Enjoy sufficient bandwidth to support your Internet and Phone applications

Rely on fully-managed and proactively monitored network access

Count on a single provider for all of your Internet and Phone needs

Employ a fully-redundant backup method for Internet access

Our service is constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers. From single users to multi-user households with multiple devices, we provide the service you need today to get the most out of your internet experience.

We are local. We offer the best support and we are always available to assist you.

Contact

Wyoming.com

937 West Main Street

Riverton, Wyoming 82501

Toll Free: 1-800-996-4638

Local: 307-856-6400

Email: sales@wyoming.com

