Wyoming Completes Season Sweep of San Jose State

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over San Jose State on Thursday night.

A come-from-behind victory in the final set helped UW (16-12, 10-5 MW) take the three-set (25-23, 25-22, 27-25) win to complete the season sweep and also earn their fifth-consecutive win against the Spartans (16-10, 8-7 MW).

100th Win For Coach Callihan

Additionally, the win was the 100th for Chad Callihan as head coach at Wyoming (career record is 327-187). With two MW contests remaining, Wyoming sits in second place with a one-match lead over San Diego State (15-13, 9-6 MW).



Cowgirl Performances

Senior Lily Austin led the team with 17 digs on Thursday night. She also moved past former teammate and standout setter Courtney Chacon and is now tied with Chris Lambert (1983-86) for ninth all-time in Cowgirl history with 949 digs.

Both junior Reed Copeland and redshirt freshman Jackie McBride tallied ten kills against the Spartans. Sophomore’s Halie McArdle and Tara Traphagan each added nine during the match, as freshman Marissa Harmon tossed out 41 assists.

McArdle, Traphagan and Harmon each posted five digs as well.

Lead by Austin, superb defensive play from sophomore Madi Fields and redshirt sophomore Cori Aafedt also helped UW against SJSU. Fields was second on the team with 12 digs, while Aafedt recorded nine on Thursday night.



Set One

UW jumped out to a 6-4 lead thanks to Traphagan, who led the Cowgirls early with two kills in the match’s first ten points. A kill from McBride gave Wyoming a 15-14 lead right into the media timeout.

Neither team had more than a two-point advantage until Wyoming led 18-15, which then forced a SJSU timeout. Up 24-22, San Jose State used its final timeout, but shortly after UW closed out the set on another kill from McBride.

Four total kills from McBride led Wyoming in the opening set, as Harmon had 13 assists.



Set Two

The Spartans fired out to a 4-1 lead only to see it diminish as UW tied everything at four. With each team holding a number of one-point advantages early in the set, the two would battle back and forth with SJSU leading 15-13 at the media timeout.

Rotation confusion led UW to five of the next six points and an 18-16 lead. To finish the set, Wyoming claimed three of the last four points for the 25-22 set-victory.



Set Three

Once again neither team had a lead more than two until the Spartans led 13-10. Wyoming would call its first timeout with SJSU up, 14-10. For the most part, San Jose State led comfortably throughout the second part of set with a lead a big a five, 19-14.

With UW using a 5-0 run and never losing hope, the Cowgirls tied the set score at 24 and would ultimately go on an 8-1 run to earn the three-set victory of SJSU with a 27-25 third-set win.



Up Next

The Cowgirls will return to play on Saturday with a matinee contest at Nevada. First serve is slated for 12 p.m. MT.