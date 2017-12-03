Wyoming Cowboys Invited to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

LARAMIE– For the second straight season, the Wyoming Cowboys have earned a bowl bid and their destination this year is Boise, Idaho. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Committee formally invited the Cowboys on Sunday.

The game will be played on Friday, December 22, and will kick off at 2 pm, Mountain Time from Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

UW Has 7-5 Overall Record, Central Michigan is 8-4

The opponent for the Cowboys will be Central Michigan from the Mid-American Conference. Wyoming will enter the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Mountain West Conference. Central Michigan is 8-4 on the season and posted a 6-2 record in the Mid-American Conference.

The Cowboys and Chippewas will be meeting for the third time in the two schools’ histories. The series is tied at 1-1.



First Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for Both Teams

“We are very excited to welcome Central Michigan and Wyoming to the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl,” said Executive Director Kevin McDonald. “There is always extra enthusiasm around the bowl when we have two first-time participants and this year will be no different.”

“We have a great lineup of bowl-week events for the teams, their fans and the local community,” said McDonald. “Now we have two exciting teams with big-play capabilities who will put an exclamation mark on the festivities with a really competitive game.”



Bohl’s Fourth Season at UW

“It is a great accomplishment by our football program to earn its second consecutive bowl bid,” said University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman. “We are proud of the football program that Coach (Craig) Bohl and his staff have built as they conclude their fourth season here at Wyoming.

“We appreciate the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Committee for recognizing the outstanding season we enjoyed this year and for inviting us to play in this year’s game.

“Our players did a great job this season of finding ways to win games and building on the success they enjoyed a year ago.



UW Looks Forward to Fan Support in Boise

“We can’t thank our fans enough for the support they’ve showed throughout the 2017 season. That includes great support that we’ve received from our student body this past year. Our fans make War Memorial Stadium one of the great places to play in college football.

“We look forward to seeing many of them in Boise for the bowl game, and we encourage our fans to go through our UW Athletics Ticket Office to get the best available seats to this year’s game.

“We will be partnering with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho on tickets to the game. Wyoming fans who can’t attend the game but want to purchase tickets to provide for young people involved in Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho to attend the game may purchase those tickets through our UW Athletics Ticket Office.”



Coaches, Staff, Players Excited for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

“Personally, our coaching staff and our players are excited about the opportunity to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “We want to thank the Bowl Committee for this opportunity. We can’t wait to see Cowboy fans in Boise on Dec. 22.”

“We’re excited about being in a bowl game for the second year in a row. I think it is another indication of us building a program for long-term success here at the University of Wyoming.

“I know it’s been many years since Wyoming has gone to back-to-back bowl games, and we are proud of our players for achieving consecutive bowl appearances.”

This will be Wyoming’s 15th bowl appearance and first appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It marks the first time since 1987 and ‘88 that the Cowboys have played in back-to-back bowl games. UW played in consecutive Holiday Bowls in San Diego back in 1987 and ‘88 as champions of the Western Athletic Conference.



Fans Should Purchase Tickets by December 5

Tickets to the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl are now available for purchase through the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office. Fans are encouraged to purchase through the UW Athletics Ticket Office to sit in the Wyoming section & support UW.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling (307) 766-7220 or by stopping by the UW Athletics Ticket Office in the Arena-Auditorium.

Fans are encouraged to order by this Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. to be a part of the first seating allocation and get the best seats available. All fans who purchase through the UW Athletics Ticket Office will receive a discount to the Cowboy Joe Club tailgate prior to the game.



For More Information

Additional information on bowl activities will be released as it becomes available. Fans may also find the most recent information on this year’s bowl game at GoWyo.com and on the official UW Athletics Facebook and Twitter feeds.