Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Adds Three Student-Athletes

LARAMIE– Wyoming Cowgirl head basketball coach Joe Legerski today announced the addition of three student-athletes that will attend the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2018.

Legerski: “Exciting Day for Cowgirl Basketball”

“Exciting day for Cowgirl basketball with the signing of Karla (Erjavec), Maria (Torreblanca) and Quinn (Weidemann),” Legerski said. “All three players provide flexibility and fill a need at the perimeter position. They have all played at a high level and will have an immediate impact on the program.”



Here are the signees:



Karla Erjavec (Air Yah Vets), 5-10, Guard, Zagreb, Croatia (Sport Gymnasium): A member of the U18 National Team in Croatia. This past summer, she averaged 15.1 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists in the U18 FIBA Women’s European Championships.

Her U18 team won four gold medals in the U18 State Championships and was a finalist in the U16 Championships three times. She was a two-time MVP and Best Five selection during her career. She is the daughter of Mlhaden and Ivana Erjavec. She has one sibling, David.



Maria Torreblanca (Tor ee blank uh), 5-10, Guard, Melilla Spain (IES Joaquim Blume): A member of Segle XXI for the past two seasons and Adalucia Promesas prior to that.

She was a member of the U16 National Team that finished first at the 2016 FIBA European Championships. Her Adulcuia Team placed first at the Adalucia Championship and second at Spanish Championships, while her Malaga selection team placed first.

Torreblanca is the daughter of Jose and Maria Victoria Torreblanca. She has one sibling, Pablo.



Quinn Weidemann (Wide Uh Man), 5-9, Guard, Omaha, Neb. (Westside HS): A three-time letterwinner and team captain for Omaha Westside High School. She is a two-time All-Nebraska State selection, while being named All-Metro three times.

During her junior year, she averaged 18.9 points, three rebounds and two assists while leading her team to a 22-4 overall record.

The team reached the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament in 2016 finishing with a 26-4 overall record, while the previous season the team won the Class A State Championship going 18-6 overall and 12-2 in district play.

Weidemann is a three-time Academic All-Conference selection and a member of the honor roll. She is the daughter of Todd and Christine Weidemann. She has one sibling, Cal.