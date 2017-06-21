Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $181,000

WYOMING — The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $181,045 to 27 projects around the state during the recent grant review meeting held in Evanston.
This grant round was especially competitive with 33 applications seeking a little more than $531,500.
Awards were given to support a wide variety of projects, from arts in education performances and workshops to museum curation, art equipment needs, historic preservation bricks and mortar work and interpretive signage.
Native American history components for Wyoming students, and community history anthologies were also included.
Below is a complete listing of awards by county:
Albany County
Action Resources International, Higher Ground Fair Musicians, $5,000
Wyoming Archaeological Foundation, Hell Gap Archaeological Site National Historic Landmark Monument, $9,400
Campbell County
Campbell County Public Land Board (CAM-PLEX), African Guitar Summit, $6,000
Fremont County
Atlantic City Historical Society, Atlantic City Sesquicentennial 2018 Book Project, $6,450
Central Wyoming College Anthropology Department, Upper Dinwoody Archaeology, $11,890
Lander Chamber of Commerce, Lander LIVE 2017, $4,000
Lander Community Concerts Association, 2017-18 Concert Season, $3,000
Museum of the American West, “Bringing Lander Valley History to Life” Video Project, $6,425
Wind River Native Advocacy Center, Wind River Tribal History for All Curriculum Development, $6,500
Wyoming PBS Foundation, Carlisle School – Wind River Indian Reservation Documentary, $8,000
Laramie County
City of Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, Warren Rest House Restoration Phase II, $10,000
Natrona County
Casper Artists’ Guild (ART 321), “Transitioning from a Grassroots Organization to a Mature & Sustainable One” Organizational Infrastructure, $3,500
Casper Mountain Ski Patrol, Casper Mountain Ski History Project, $5,000
Citizens for a Civic Auditorium (The Lyric), Lyric Capital Marketing Campaign, $12,000
Nicolaysen Art Museum, Permanent Collection Stewardship Equipment, $5,030
Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, Inc., WSO Pops in the Park Concert Series: Eclipse Concert, $7,700
Park County
Park County Library Foundation, “Quest for the Junk Yard Dragon”, performance and puppet workshop, $750
Sheridan County
Northern Wyoming Community College District (Sheridan College), Saving the Spear O Lodge, Phase I, $20,000
Sublette County
Sublette County Historical Society, Trapper’s Point Overlook Interpretive Signage, $5,000
Teton County
Art Association of Jackson Hole, Screen Printing Studio Washout Station, $2,600
Art pARTners, Art and Literature in Nature, $2,800
Community Center for the Arts (Center for the Arts), Campus Vibrancy Art Exhibitions, $5,000
Dancers’ Workshop of Jackson Hole, Outreach Residency Programs, $8,000
Jackson Hole Public Art, Tram Car Galleries, $6,000
National Museum of Wildlife Art of the United States, Digitization of the Collection: Step 1 Photography, $5,000
Uinta County
Young Musicians, Inc. (The Arts Inc.), Support for Music, Arts & Theatre Camp (MAT Camp), $7,500
Washakie County
Washakie Museum, Enhancements to Permanent Ancient Basin Exhibit Gallery, $8,500
For more information about the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, visit www.wyoculturaltrust.com, or contact the WCTF Administrator, Renée Bovée at 307-777-6312 or renee.bovee@wyo.gov.