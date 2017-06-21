Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $181,000

WYOMING — The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $181,045 to 27 projects around the state during the recent grant review meeting held in Evanston.

This grant round was especially competitive with 33 applications seeking a little more than $531,500.

Awards were given to support a wide variety of projects, from arts in education performances and workshops to museum curation, art equipment needs, historic preservation bricks and mortar work and interpretive signage.

Native American history components for Wyoming students, and community history anthologies were also included.

Below is a complete listing of awards by county:

Albany County

Action Resources International, Higher Ground Fair Musicians, $5,000

Wyoming Archaeological Foundation, Hell Gap Archaeological Site National Historic Landmark Monument, $9,400

Campbell County

Campbell County Public Land Board (CAM-PLEX), African Guitar Summit, $6,000

Fremont County

Atlantic City Historical Society, Atlantic City Sesquicentennial 2018 Book Project, $6,450

Central Wyoming College Anthropology Department, Upper Dinwoody Archaeology, $11,890

Lander Chamber of Commerce, Lander LIVE 2017, $4,000

Lander Community Concerts Association, 2017-18 Concert Season, $3,000

Museum of the American West, “Bringing Lander Valley History to Life” Video Project, $6,425

Wind River Native Advocacy Center, Wind River Tribal History for All Curriculum Development, $6,500

Wyoming PBS Foundation, Carlisle School – Wind River Indian Reservation Documentary, $8,000

Laramie County

City of Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, Warren Rest House Restoration Phase II, $10,000

Natrona County

Casper Artists’ Guild (ART 321), “Transitioning from a Grassroots Organization to a Mature & Sustainable One” Organizational Infrastructure, $3,500

Casper Mountain Ski Patrol, Casper Mountain Ski History Project, $5,000

Citizens for a Civic Auditorium (The Lyric), Lyric Capital Marketing Campaign, $12,000

Nicolaysen Art Museum, Permanent Collection Stewardship Equipment, $5,030

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, Inc., WSO Pops in the Park Concert Series: Eclipse Concert, $7,700

Park County

Park County Library Foundation, “Quest for the Junk Yard Dragon”, performance and puppet workshop, $750

Sheridan County

Northern Wyoming Community College District (Sheridan College), Saving the Spear O Lodge, Phase I, $20,000

Sublette County

Sublette County Historical Society, Trapper’s Point Overlook Interpretive Signage, $5,000

Teton County

Art Association of Jackson Hole, Screen Printing Studio Washout Station, $2,600

Art pARTners, Art and Literature in Nature, $2,800

Community Center for the Arts (Center for the Arts), Campus Vibrancy Art Exhibitions, $5,000

Dancers’ Workshop of Jackson Hole, Outreach Residency Programs, $8,000

Jackson Hole Public Art, Tram Car Galleries, $6,000

National Museum of Wildlife Art of the United States, Digitization of the Collection: Step 1 Photography, $5,000

Uinta County

Young Musicians, Inc. (The Arts Inc.), Support for Music, Arts & Theatre Camp (MAT Camp), $7,500

Washakie County

Washakie Museum, Enhancements to Permanent Ancient Basin Exhibit Gallery, $8,500

For more information about the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, visit www.wyoculturaltrust.com, or contact the WCTF Administrator, Renée Bovée at 307-777-6312 or renee.bovee@wyo.gov.