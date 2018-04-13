Wyoming DCI Issues Reminder About CDB Oil Legality

WYOMING — The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has received multiple inquiries regarding the legality of possessing, using, and/or distributing “CBD OILS”, which allegedly contain very low or no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the psychoactive active ingredient in marijuana.

Wyoming law makes it illegal for anyone to possess, use, and/or distribute any substance containing any amount of THC, which is a Schedule I controlled substance. The only exception to this is if the individual possesses a “Hemp Extract Registration Card” issued by the Wyoming Department of Health, pursuant to 35-7-1901 through 35-7-1903. We have been advised by the Department of Health that there are small number active Hemp Extract Registration Cards in the State of Wyoming.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is aware that alleged “CBD Oils” are being distributed at multiple locations throughout the State of Wyoming, including pet stores, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Many of these products claim to contain very low or no THC. Recent laboratory analysis has confirmed the presence of THC in many of the items we have received.

Therefore the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation wants to remind everyone that the possession, use, and/ or distribution of any substance containing THC is illegal. A person who has a valid Hemp Extract Registration Card may possess or use the substance as authorized by Wyoming law.