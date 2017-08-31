Wyoming Department of Education Releases School Performance Ratings

School Performance Ratings can be found here.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) released school performance ratings today. The state accountability measure shows that the majority of Wyoming schools are Meeting or Exceeding Expectations, and the number of schools Not Meeting Expectations is dropping.

“Schools are starting to make the progress they have been asked to make,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “Especially when you look at our elementary and middle schools, they are focusing on growth and equity and getting results. As we put our state plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act into motion, and include post-secondary readiness for high schools, I hope to see even more progress.”

Thirteen Wyoming schools have exceeded expectations for three consecutive years and will be recognized at the State Superintendent’s 2018 Policy Summit.

Seven schools raised their performance rating by two:

Burlington Middle School, Big Horn #1

Glenrock Middle School, Converse #2

Davis Elementary, Laramie #1

Desert Middle School, Sweetwater #1

Harrison Elementary, Sweetwater #2

Torrington High School, Goshen #1

Central High School, Laramie #1

Under the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act, schools serving grades 3-8 are rated on achievement, growth, and equity indicators. Indicators for high schools also include graduation rates, 9th-grade credits earned, and Hathaway Scholarship eligibility.

As part of Wyoming’s transition to the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), no federal accountability determinations were made for the 2016-17 school year. Starting in the 2017-18 school year, school performance will be published on a report card that includes information required by both state and federal law.