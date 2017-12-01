Wyoming Department of Health Welcoming Public Comment On Youth Tobacco Access

WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is welcoming public comment on a report describing youth access to tobacco in the state.

“Wyoming is required to conduct random, unannounced inspections of tobacco outlets youth can legally visit such as convenience stores,” said Rachel Nuss, prevention block grant coordinator with WDH. “These inspections help us check whether tobacco retailers are following state law, which says tobacco products may not be sold to minors.”

Nuss said the national goal for the retailer violation rate is targeted at 20 percent or less. “Wyoming’s violation rate is back to a low normal of approximately 4.6 percent this past year, which is down from last year’s violation rate spike of 12 percent.”

The inspections and annual report are required by the federal Synar Amendment, which aims to decrease youth access to tobacco. All states must enact and enforce laws prohibiting the sale or distribution of tobacco products to individuals under the age of 18.

A draft of the 2018 Annual Synar Report for Wyoming is available for review and comment online.

Written comments must be filed no later than 5 p.m. December 15. Comments may be emailed to rachel.nuss1@wyo.gov or mailed to:

Wyoming Department Health

Public Health Division

Attention: Rachel Nuss

6101 Yellowstone Road, Suite 510

Cheyenne, WY 82002