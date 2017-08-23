Wyoming Department of Transportation Hiring Senior Heavy Mechanic

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Senior Heavy Mechanic in Pinedale.

STATE OF WYOMING

invites applications for the position of:

TDHM07-06487-Senior Heavy Mechanic-Pinedale

SALARY: $3,214.00 – $4,018.00 Monthly

LOCATION: Pinedale

Position Open Until Filled

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is seeking a full time Senior Mechanic located in Pinedale, Wyoming.

This position is under limited supervision and performs a variety of maintenance and repair tasks with automotive equipment and heavy-duty vehicles, including:

Diesel and gasoline engine overhauls

Tune-ups

Brakes

Steering

Transmission and hydraulic repairs

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

The listed functions are illustrative only and are not intended to describe every function which may be performed in the job level.

Maintains and repairs trucks, plows and various pieces of construction equipment.

Evaluates mechanical problems, performs diagnostic tests, interprets the results and decides the best course of action needed.

Diagnoses and repairs special computerized equipment.

Orders parts and processes payments.

Schedules repairs of equipment.

Runs reports to ensure that preventive maintenance is accomplished on equipment.

Performs journey level skilled machining and fabrication of hard and soft metal alloys.

Works with other supervisors at location to ensure equipment is maintained and in good operating condition.

PREFERENCES:

Previous experience as a mechanic

Skill in the use of Microsoft Products, especially Word and Excel

Skill in using fleet maintenance software – AssetWorks, Networkfleet

Specialized training in automotive repair

KNOWLEDGE:

Knowledge of automotive trouble shooting and diagnostics

Automotive shop operations

Ability to make decisions regarding the management, maintenance and repairs of all vehicles

Ability to diagnose mechanical problems

Ability to effectively manage time

Skill in automotive maintenance and repair, including the use of automotive shop equipment, hand tools and welding equipment

Skill in efficient records management and data entry

Skill in written and oral communications as well as public relations

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: Bachelor’s Degree

PLUS Experience: 0-1 year of progressive work experience (typically in Heavy Mechanics) with acquired knowledge at the level of a Heavy Mechanic.

OR

Education & Experience Substitution: 3-4 years of progressive work experience (typically in Heavy Mechanics) with acquired knowledge at the level of a Heavy Mechanic.

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations:

Must have a Class A Commercial drivers license

Must have a Welding Certificate

Must have the ability to obtain a Certification to operate specified equipment as directed by WYDOT

Must have the ability to obtain a Certificate of course completion of Defensive Driving

Must have the ability to obtain a First Aid/CPR certification

PHYSICAL WORKING CONDITIONS:

Individuals in this classification must be available for emergency work calls at anytime, including nights, weekends and holiday.

Individuals must report to the Department Shop within 30 minutes of receiving the call.

Acceptance of an appointment to this classification signifies that the individual is aware of this requirement and will comply with it.

Failure to be available for emergency work, without an acceptable excuse, will be grounds for immediate disciplinary action and possible dismissal.

Individuals in this classification will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing.

NOTES:

Current WYDOT employees may be eligible for the Employee Moving Expense Plan for this position.

Agency requires that the successful applicant have a clean MVR and be able to obtain a current Class A Commercial Driver’s

License, N-Tanker and T-Db/Trpl endorsements

Ability to lift 50 pounds

Ability to stand/sit and operate equipment for long periods of time

Work in adverse environmental conditions

Working around high speed traffic and heavy construction equipment.

E-Verify: WYDOT uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.

*The State of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Employer and actively supports the ADA and reasonably accommodates qualified applicants with disabilities.

No notice of eligibility will be sent to applicants who meet the minimum qualifications.

