Wyoming Dept of Health Offers Grants for Worksite Wellness Programs

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) Chronic Disease Prevention Program is encouraging Wyoming businesses to apply for a worksite wellness grant opportunity.

“The idea is to help Wyoming employers interested in developing worksite wellness programs,” said Maria Hipp, chronic disease prevention specialist with WDH.

Total funding available is $20,500 and may be awarded to an unspecified number of applicants.

Applicants must be in good standing with the Wyoming Secretary of State and must not currently have a comprehensive wellness program in place. Businesses of all sizes may apply.

The deadline for applications is July 28. The full application and guidelines are available online at: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/chronicdisease/worksite-wellness/

Questions related to this funding opportunity can be directed to Hipp at maria.hipp@wyo.gov or 307-777-7356.