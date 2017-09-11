Wyoming DEQ Introduces Real Time Air Quality Data Site For The Public

WYOMING — Recently, residents around Wyoming have been experiencing smoke pollution due to wildfires throughout the West and Canada.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) offers near-real time air quality data for Wyoming’s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions.

“WYVISNET features live images and current air quality conditions from monitoring stations throughout Wyoming,” said Nancy Vehr, Air Quality Division Administrator.

Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects, especially to children, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma. People in these sensitive groups should limit outdoor activities. For information regarding health concerns from wildfire smoke, please visit these United States Environmental Protection Agency Links:

Vehr would like to remind the public, if they have any health related questions or concerns regarding wildfire smoke, to speak to their medical professional or the Wyoming Department of Health at 307-777-7172.