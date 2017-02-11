Wyoming Falls to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – The University of Wyoming dropped two Big 12 duals on the road on Friday afternoon. UW fell to No. 17 Oklahoma 19-18 before dropping its second contest of the day against No. 1 Oklahoma State, 32-3.

“I can’t imagine things going better than they did to begin with against Oklahoma,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “We still needed to do something in those upper weights. It’s pretty tough to have a top-20 team on the ropes like that and not come away with the upset. I was proud of the efforts from Drew (Templeman), Gunnar (Woodburn), Bryce (Meredith), Archie (Colgan) and Branson (Ashworth). Cole (Mendenhall) fought hard as well. Although we couldn’t come away with the win, there was no doubt a number of positives from that dual.”

The Pokes will return home with a 7-7 overall record and 4-3 mark in Big 12 duals. Senior Day is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. MT, for what is the final dual of the season against No. 25 North Dakota State.

Starting at 125 against OU, senior Drew Templeman came out on top with a 2-1 decision over Christian Moody. The win was Templeman’s tenth straight victory. Gunnar Woodburn took on Trae Blackwell in the 133-pound match. Woodburn and Blackwell were tied at six heading into the first overtime. The senior and Oklahoma native scored an early takedown for the 7-6 decision to give UW a 6-0 lead.

No. 8 Bryce Meredith was up next at 141 against Mike Longo. Although the Sooner struck first with a takedown in the opening period, Meredith countered with an escape and takedown. Meredith recorded another takedown in the second period before ultimately pinning Longo at 6:50. It was the fifth-straight bonus point win for the All-American.

An escape and takedown in the second period was all that No. 17 Archie Colgan needed against Jared Schieber. Furthermore, Colgan added another takedown in the third period for the 5-2 decision. His win gave UW a 15-3 lead after the first five matches.

No. 16 Branson Ashworth was up for the challenge against No. 10 Yoanse Mejias. Ashworth went into the final period with a 5-2 advantage and held on for the upset victory. It was Ashworth’s seventh consecutive win and fourth this season over a ranked opponent.

After Wyoming won five of the first six matches, OU would go on to win the final four of the dual to escape with the 19-18 win over the Pokes.

“Against Oklahoma State, I thought we did fight hard,” Branch added. “In duals like that, we find out a lot about the individuals. We understood coming in how tough it would be. I don’t think we were intimidated as we showed that we did wrestle hard and physical.”

In the second dual of the day, redshirt freshman Doyle Trout got the call to start the contest with top-ranked Oklahoma State. In his first-career dual action, Trout went up against No. 11 Nick Piccininni and fell 8-2 in the first bout of the night. At 131, Woodburn took on No. 3 Kaid Brock in the second match against OSU. Woodburn suffered the major 14-5 while all five of his points were escapes.

In a rematch of last year’s NCAA finals, Meredith wrestled against returning NCAA Champion Dean Heil. Meredith and Heil fought through a scoreless first period. In any exciting final period, Meredith scored a reversal after a Heil takedown but ultimately fell by decision, 7-5.

At 149, Mendenhall held his own with a scoreless first period against No .3 Anthony Collica. Collica recorded a takedown in each the second and third period to help earn the 7-2 decision for Oklahoma State.

Against Oklahoma State, Colgan was the lone Cowboy to get the Pokes on the board with an overtime victory over Davey Dolan. Tied at one heading to overtime, Colgan scored the takedown for the 3-1 decision. With the win, CColgan now holds a 31-5 record on the season.

Two takedowns and a four-point near fall in the first period by No. 8 Chandler Rogers put Ashworth in a hole to begin the match at 165. Ashworth would score a reversal in the second and an escape in the third before Rogers took the match, 10-6. Four escapes wasn’t enough for Pope against Kyle Crutchmer. Crutchmer, the No. 9 ranked wrestler according to InterMat took the match, 12-5.

Oklahoma State would get bonus wins at 184 and 197, as Lovvorn and Paine both fell via tech falls. Tribble got the call at heavyweight for the Brown and Gold on Friday night. After Tribble was awarded a stalling point, the senior came close but fell, 5-4 to close out the dual.

“Sunday will be our last home dual for the seniors,” Branch mentioned. “We want to go out on a high note. North Dakota State is a good, solid team and we need to go out and believe in ourselves and make sure everyone does their own job.”

Wyoming will close out the regular season by hosting No. 25 North Dakota State on Sunday afternoon. The dual will begin at 2 p.m. MT and will honor seven senior for Senior Day.

Match Results

No. 17 Oklahoma 19, Wyoming 18

125: #14 Drew Templeman over Christian Moody (OU) (Dec 2-1)

133: Gunnar Woodburn over Trae Blackwell (OU) (SV-1 8-6)

141: #8 Bryce Meredith over Mike Longo (OU) (Fall 6:50)

149: #13 Davion Jeffries (OU) over #20 Cole Mendenhall (Dec 7-4)

157: #17 Archie Colgan over Jared Schieber (OU) (Dec 5-2)

165: #16 Branson Ashworth over #10 Yoanse Mejias (OU) (Dec 5-2)

174: Matt Reed (OU) over Kyle Pope (Dec 9-2)

184: DaWaylon Barnes (OU) over Luke Paine (Dec 8-5)

197: Brad Johnson (OU) over Lucas Lovvorn (MD 16-7)

285: #19 Ross Larson (OU) over Brandon Tribble (Fall 1:43)

No. 1 Oklahoma State 32, Wyoming 3

125: Nicholas Piccininni (OSU) over Doyle Trout (Dec 8-2)

133: Kaid Brock (OSU) over Gunnar Woodburn (MD 14-5)

141: #1 Dean Heil (OSU) over #8 Bryce Meredith (Dec 7-5)

149: #3 Anthony Collica (OSU) over #20 Cole Mendenhall (Dec 7-2)

157: #19 Archie Colgan over Davey Dolan (OSU) (Dec 3-1 SV1)

165: #8 Chandler Rogers (OSU) over #16 Branson Ashworth (Dec 10-6)

174: #9 Kyle Crutchmer (OSU) over Kyle Pope (Dec 12-5)

184: #6 Nolan Boyd (OSU) over Lucas Lovvorn (TF 19-4)

197: #8 Preston Weigel (OSU) over Luke Paine (TF 16-0)

285: Tanner Allen (OSU) over Brandon Tribble (Dec. 5-4)

