Wyoming Football to Take Center Stage Friday With National TV Coverage of Pro Day From Laramie

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming Football will be at the center of the NFL Draft world on Friday, March 23, as Wyoming’s Pro Day will be featured in national television coverage by both NFL Network and ESPN.



How to Watch Pro Day Coverage

NFL Network will feature live coverage of Wyoming’s Pro Day on their “Path to the Draft” show on Friday. Their coverage will begin live at Noon, MT (2 pm, ET). Mike Mayock will be reporting.

ESPN will feature taped coverage of Wyoming’s Pro Day on their digital platforms throughout Friday afternoon, with additional coverage featured on ESPN SportsCenter. Todd McShay and Mark Schwarz will be reporting.



NFL Scouts Will Test Nine Former Cowboys

NFL scouts and team personnel from throughout the country will be in attendance to test nine former Cowboys, including quarterback Josh Allen, who is expected to be among the top selections in this April’s NFL Draft.

“This is great exposure for our university, our athletics program and our state,” said University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman. “We wish all of our student-athletes who will be going through Pro Day all the best on Friday and in their futures.”

“We are excited for the young men in our program to have the opportunity to be evaluated by top NFL personnel,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl.

“This is another step as we move Cowboy Football forward. The national recognition created by these seniors is certainly welcome, and we hope the foundation of success that they have helped establish propels us to future success.”



Event is Not Open to General Public

Due to the desire to provide as professional a testing environment for Wyoming draft-eligible players as possible and due to the high demand from NFL teams and media who plan to cover the event, the event will not be open to the general public.

The testing will be open to NFL team personnel and credentialed media only.