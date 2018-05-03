Wyoming Game and Fish Offers Boating Course to Promote Safety

CHEYENNE– With boating season upon us, there is a great way to refresh or increase your boating safety knowledge for a better boating experience, and it may save you money on your boat insurance.



Free “Boat America” Home Study Course

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department offers a free “Boat America” home study course packet and exam by contacting the Cheyenne Office in person or order by phone at (307) 777-4686. This course covers boating laws, components of boats, safety equipment requirements, operation at night, and how to navigate safely on waterways.



Additional Online Courses

Online courses are also available through the Game and Fish website. These courses are free to take but require a $29.95 examination and certificate printing fee.

There is also a free online course specific to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards that teach some specific safety measures for paddle sports.

All courses are approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and are recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard.



Some States Require Boating Safety Certificate Cards

After successfully completing and passing either course, you will receive a boating safety certificate card. Possessing a boating safety certificate card is required by some states – but not in Wyoming – in order to operate motorboats and could result in a discount on your boating insurance.

Stay up to date on your boating safety and have fun on Wyoming’s waterways this summer. For more information on boating in Wyoming, visit Wyoming Game and Fish’s boating webpage.