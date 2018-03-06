Wyoming Game and Fish and Bowhunters of Wyoming Offer Bowhunter Education Classes

CHEYENNE– Bowhunter education may not be required to archery hunt in Wyoming, but archers are still encouraged to take a class.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department together with Bowhunters of Wyoming (BOW) will be offering two opportunities to complete the bowhunter education course.



Course Information

Courses are scheduled this spring, and students can register on the Game and Fish website. The course will cost $10, per person, to help offset the instructors’ expenses.

Gillette- Saturday, March 10 from 8 am to 6 pm

Laramie – Friday, April 27 from 6 pm to 10 pm – this course requires online prep work prior to the in person class. The online course will cost an additional $29.95.

“Our thanks to BOW. This is great opportunity for those who have bowhunted for years and for those who want try it for the first time.

“Bowhunters can either complete the bowhunter education class through a traditional 10-hour in-person course or through an online class,” said Tristanna Bickford, Game and Fish hunter education coordinator.



Online Course

The online course, Wyoming Bowhunter Ed, which is an official course of the National Bowhunter Education Foundation (NBEF), teaches safe in-the-field practices, bow shooting basics, different methods of bowhunting, and shot placement and recovery techniques.

To finish the online bowhunter education class, each person must also complete the in person 4 hour field day.

Wyoming offers a limited number of bowhunter education classes each year.

“To get a feeling as to when and where classes are needed BOW will be collecting names and contact information to help better schedule classes,” Bickford said.



For More Information

For more information on the upcoming bowhunter education classes visit the Game and Fish education page.



About the Bowhunters of Wyoming

Since establishment in 1974, the BOW’s 350 members work to promote the enjoyment and betterment of the sport of bowhunting through sportsmen and women that choose to elevate the standards of bowhunting.

The NBEF and its network of 5,000 volunteer instructors work hard to ensure the future of bowhunting. Each year thousands of committed volunteers donate their time and financial means to bowhunter education throughout the world.

The core curriculum of the program remains standardized throughout all 50 states and numerous foreign countries.