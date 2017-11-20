Wyoming Game And Fish Commission Reinvests In The Wyoming Outdoor Expo

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources – through the Office of Outdoor Recreation and Visit Casper are inviting people interested in hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation to attend the first Wyoming Outdoor Expo May 17-19, 2018, in Casper. Thursday and Friday, the focus will be on providing opportunities for Wyoming school-aged kids to learn more about wildlife, outdoor skills and have fun. Families are invited to attend Friday evening and Saturday.

“Wyoming offers some of the most unique outdoor experiences in the world. The Expo gives kids and families hands on experiences and teaches skills. I hope all those who can will take advantage of the Expo and learn even more ways to enjoy Wyoming’s great outdoors,” Governor Matt Mead said.

Governor Mead convened a task force to enhance the outdoor recreation industry in Wyoming and to promote participation in outdoor recreation. With the increased scope, the added business components and the continued focus on youth, this Expo helps address many of the task force’s recommendations.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has invested heavily in developing this event. The Commission had previously funded an expo focused on hunting, fishing and wildlife. This year they reinvested in this concept, but expanded the mission to showcase all outdoor recreation.

“This is an incredible gift to Wyoming by our Commission,” shared Scott Talbott, Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “We are striving to have all Wyoming Outdoor Expo participants develop the knowledge and skills to enhance and enjoy Wyoming’s expansive landscape, while hunting, fishing and enjoying other outdoor recreation.”

Wyoming has a strong recreation economy with one of the highest outdoor recreation participation rates in the country. The industry generates $5.6 billion in economic impact and creates 50,000 jobs in the State. There is also capacity to expand current businesses in the outdoor recreation space and attract new businesses that can help further diversify Wyoming’s economy.

“Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) applauds the work of Governor Mead’s Task Force on Outdoor Recreation over the last year. It’s clear Wyoming is poised to grow an already strong recreation economy through good policy, innovative companies and great outdoor experiences. We look forward to joining for the Wyoming Outdoor Expo next May,” said Cailin O’Brien-Feeney, State and Local Policy Manager with OIA.

The Wyoming Outdoor Expo will feature learning opportunities and ways to get to know the organizations, companies and governmental agencies working to improve outdoor recreation in the State. For show hours or to learn more visit WyomingExpo.com. Businesses and organizations may also apply to exhibit and/or participate.

Also a Wyoming Game and Fish Department event, the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend will take place May 18th and 19th in Fremont County. The event focuses primarily on outdoor recreation.