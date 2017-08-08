Wyoming Game And Fish Investigating Swans Shot Near Big Piney

BIG PINEY – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking any information regarding two swans that were shot and killed on a pond about one mile east of the Sublette County Landfill. The swans were discovered August 5th floating in the pond, and are believed to have been shot near that date.

Anyone with possible information regarding this poaching incident, or other suspicious vehicles or activities near the area, are encouraged to call the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or Big Piney Game Warden, Adam Hymas at 307-276-3359. Any information leading to the arrest and conviction may result in a reward.