Photo Essay: Wyoming Game & Fish Rescue Deer Caught in Fencing

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Game and Fish rescued a deer that had been caught in some fencing this past September.

Green River Wildlife Biologist Patrick Burke received a call that a doe deer had some decorative fencing around her neck that was impeding her movements and cutting into her hide.

Burke was able to dart the deer, while Green River Wildlife Supervisor Todd Graham and Green River Wildlife Management Coordinator Mark Zornes removed the fencing.

Burke administered the reversal drug and waited until the doe could walk again.

