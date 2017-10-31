0

OUTDOORS · WILDLIFE

Photo Essay: Wyoming Game & Fish Rescue Deer Caught in Fencing

Photo Credit: Lucy Diggins-Wold, WGF

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Game and Fish rescued a deer that had been caught in some fencing this past September.

Green River Wildlife Biologist Patrick Burke received a call that a doe deer had some decorative fencing around her neck that was impeding her movements and cutting into her hide.
Burke loading the rifle with darts. Photo Credit: Lucy Diggins-Wold, WGF

Burke about to shoot the darts. Photo Credit: Lucy Diggins-Wold, WGF

Burke was able to dart the deer, while Green River Wildlife Supervisor Todd Graham and Green River Wildlife Management Coordinator Mark Zornes removed the fencing.
Graham waiting for the drug to take effect. Photo Credit: Lucy Diggins-Wold, WGF

Burke with the doe after the drug reversal was administered. The fencing has been removed and he is waiting until she can walk again. Photo Credit: Lucy Diggins-Wold, WGF

Burke administered the reversal drug and waited until the doe could walk again.
Admiring their work. Photo Credit: Lucy Diggins-Wold, WGF