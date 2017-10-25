Wyoming Harriers Head to MW Championships

LARAMIE– Two weeks removed from the Pre-National Invitational, the Wyoming men’s and women’s cross country teams will face a much smaller but very tough field of competition on Friday in Albuquerque, N.M., at the 2017 Mountain West Cross Country Championships.

MW Features Some of the Top Teams in Nation

Heading into Friday’s conference championship meet, the Mountain West features three of the top 19 men’s teams in the nation and three of the top 12 women’s teams in the nation according to the USTFCCCA.

Hamilton Expected to be One of Top MW Runners

Senior Lauren Hamilton has competed in just one meet so far this season, the Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 23, but will look be one of the top runners in the conference yet again after a 13th-place finish at the 2016 MW championships earned her Second Team All-Mountain West honors.

Hamilton took 32nd at Griak, leading the team in the 6K race with a time of 22 minutes, 40 seconds. The fast and flat UNM North Golf Course suits Hamilton’s running style, and she will attempt to take advantage of the conditions in the last conference meet of her UW cross country career.

White Looking for Fourth-Consecutive Top-20 Finish

Fellow senior Kerry White has been a staple at the top of the lineup for Wyoming this season and is looking for a fourth-consecutive top-20 finish at the conference championships on Friday. White was named Second Team All-Mountain West as a freshman in 2014.

Henry Leads Cowboys

Sophomore Christopher Henry has led the charge for the Cowboys in all three meets this season, emerging as Wyoming’s clear leader while his older brother, Jonah, has redshirted the 2017 campaign.

Henry will try to improve on his 41st-place effort at the 2016 MW championships, where he came in as Wyoming’s No. 4 runner. He’s the highest returning finisher from last year’s conference team, as junior Ricky Faure will be out due to injury on Friday.

Hintz and Ewing are UW’s No. 2 and No. 3 Runners

Sophomore Daniel Hintz has made a name for himself this season, slotting in as Wyoming’s No. 2 or No. 3 runner in all three meets. He finished just one second and three spots behind Henry at Pre-Nationals.

With Harry Ewing also a staple in Wyoming’s top three, the Cowboys have a solid core of young competitors who are ready to take on a talented field in Albuquerque.

Cowgirls Fifth, Cowboys Sixth Last Season

Last season, the Cowgirls took fifth at the MW championships while the Cowboys were sixth. Hamilton was the top runner for UW on the women’s side, placing 13th with a time of 20:59.9, while Jonah Henry took 20th in 24:40.5 to lead the Wyoming men.

Meet is Televised

Fans can watch Friday’s action live on the Mountain West Network, while additional updates will be available via @wyo_track on twitter.