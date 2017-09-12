Wyoming-Hawai’i Game Time Set for 8:15 p.m.

LARAMIE — The Mountain West Conference and ESPN Networks announced today that the Wyoming-Hawai’i football game on Saturday, Sept. 23 will kick off at 8:15 p.m., M.T. from Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Wyoming and Hawai’i will be meeting for the 23rd time. Wyoming leads the overall series 13-9. The two teams will once again be playing for the Paniolo Trophy, the traveling trophy between the two schools. Paniolo is the Hawaiian word for Cowboy.

Tickets to University of Wyoming football games may be purchased by going online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220, via email at tickets@uwyo.edu or at the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.

2017 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Sept. 2 — at Iowa — 10 a.m. — Big Ten Network

Sat., Sept. 9 — GARDNER-WEBB — 2 p.m. — AT&T SportsNet

Sat., Sept. 16 — OREGON — 5 p.m. — CBSSN

Sat., Sept. 23 — HAWAI’I* — 8:15 p.m. — ESPN2

Sat., Sept. 30 — TEXAS STATE — 2 p.m. — Facebook

Sat., Oct. 7 — BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 14 — at Utah State* — 2:30 p.m. — Facebook

Sat., Oct. 21 — at Boise State* — TBA — ESPN Networks

Sat., Oct. 28 — NEW MEXICO* — TBA — ESPN Networks

Sat., Nov. 4 — COLORADO STATE* — 5 p.m. — CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 11 — at Air Force* — TBA — ESPN Networks

Sat., Nov. 18 — FRESNO STATE* — Noon — AT&T SportsNet

Sat., Nov. 25 — at San Jose State* — TBA — ESPN Networks

Sat., Dec. 2 — Mountain West Championship Game+ — TBA — TBA

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the divisional champion with the highest national ranking.