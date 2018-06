Wyoming High School State Finals Rodeo Comes to Town [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming High School State Finals Rodeo kicked off this week in Rock Springs, bringing rodeo athletes from across the state of Wyoming to the area to compete for a spot in the National High School Rodeo Finals.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the national rodeo, which will take place July 15-21 in Rock Springs.

The first go rounds took place on Thursday, with the second go rounds taking place today.

The state finals continues through Saturday with the finals.