Wyoming Higher Education Ranks #3 In The Nation

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Census Bureau data from 2016, the average worker with a bachelor’s degree earns $51,600 per year. That is roughly $22,000 more than the average worker with a high school diploma, and $30,000 more than a worker without a high school diploma. It’s hard to overstate the value of an education.

One of the greatest obstacles or challenges students face in the United States is the ever-increasing cost of higher education today. Wyoming residents are fortunate to live in communities and in a state that provides every student an opportunity to earn higher education by receiving some financial aid, local and state scholarships, including the Hathaway State scholarship. Western Wyoming Community College also provides an additional 50 Priority Scholarships and Grants for a variety of studies on top of these.

But how does the quality of education in the State of Wyoming compare to other states? A 2018 study was provided by SmartAsset which ranked Wyoming #3 in the Nation for higher education. Our neighboring states are much lower – Utah at #31 and Colorado at #36, Montana at #47 and Idaho at #48. What sets Wyoming schools apart? One reason is the low student-to-faculty ratios, such as Western Wyoming Community College’s 15 to 1 student-faculty ratio, with 16% of faculty having doctorate degrees and 63% with masters degrees.

Additionally, Wyoming is committed to providing tools and services to help students graduate, showcasing our cumulative state graduation rate of 55%, while the national average is 28% – a large attributing factor to our #3 ranking.

To find the best states for higher education, SmartAsset looked at data for the following five metrics:

Undergraduate graduation rate. Data comes from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. Data is for the 2015-2016 school year.

Student-faculty ratio. This metric also comes from the IPEDS data center. It’s from the 2016-2017 school year.

20-year return on investment. This is the difference between 20 years of median pay for a graduate with a bachelor’s degree and 24 years of median pay for a high school graduate minus the costs for attending four years at the higher education institution. Data comes from Payscale.

In-state attendance rate. This is the percentage of students who graduated from high school in 2015 who went on to attend an in-state college. Data comes from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

Average net price. This metric considers the average yearly price for first-time, full-time undergraduate students. Data comes from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and is for the 2015-2016 school year.

SmartAsset’s mission is to empower people to make smart financial decisions. From home buying, learning the new tax plan, planning for retirement or helping parents find loans and schools for their children. In 2016 they won the Benzinga Fintech Award for “Best Educational Tools and Services”.

SmartAsset’s tools and advice are objective and based on the data. They use patent-pending Automated Financial Modeling, or AFM, technology to simulate how different decisions (like buying or renting a home) will affect you financially. In some cases companies pay them for a referral fee if a person clicks on or is approved for a financial product through their site. SmartAsset states this compensation does not influence their recommendations or advice. They maintain editorial integrity when evaluating products and clearly any partner, sponsored or advertising content and placements, and can be trusted as an independent advisor.

Western Wyoming Community College provides superior education that is affordable. It offers a lot of opportunities, even for rural communities through 160 online courses with 11 degree programs and 6 certificate programs. It even provides opportunities at the high school level.

“Western Wyoming Community College – Star Valley Outreach is your one-stop shopping for educational opportunities. Whether your goal is to earn an associate degree, take prerequisite classes, or pick up additional credits, we can help. Perhaps you want to improve your job skills or earn a certificate, we’re here. Maybe you need to improve your basic skills so you can earn your high school equivalency diploma. Or do you want to keep your mind active, learn new ways of doing things and have social interactive at the same time? We’d love to help. In a nutshell, WWCC-Star Valley provides high school equivalency preparation tutoring, degree plans and advising, financial aid help, college credit classes – beginning with high school concurrent classes, personal enrichment classes and workshops, and more. Drop by our office at 247 N. Washington in Afton, and let us help you with your goals,” said Yvonne Putnam, Star Valley Outreach Coordinator for Western Wyoming Community College.

Fall registration begins April 5th. For the school schedule visit:

https://www.westernwyoming.edu/schedule

For more information regarding the publication of ranking visit: www.smartasset.com/student-loans/top-states-for-higher-education-2018-edition, or for more information on SmartAsset: www.smartasset.com. For more information on Western Wyoming Community College, and scholarship opportunities contact mustangcentral@westernwyoming.edu or at (307) 382-1677.



