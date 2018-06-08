Wyoming Highway Patrol Assist in Vehicle Pursuit, Leads to Arrest

SWEETWATER COUNTY—According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Ben Schlosser, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers assisted in a vehicle pursuit on Monday, which resulted in the deployment of a spike strip and an arrest.

Jesse Scott Simpson, 31, of Cheyenne was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol with the following charges:

Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, interference with peace officer, expired or improper vehicle registration, unlawful possession of less than 3 grams of powder or crystalline- 1st offense, DWUI of alcohol- 1st offense, unlawful possession of less than 3 grams of pill or capsule- 1st offense, failure to maintain single lane of traffic, and duty to stop vehicle where accident involves damage to attended vehicle.

The Rock Springs Police Department received a call about a public disturbance at an apartment complex in Rock Springs. The suspect was allegedly drunk and trying to break into cars. Simpson allegedly fled the scene, resulting in a chase on I-80.

The RSPD pursued the suspect onto I-80 westbound. Simpson allegedly refused to yield and attempted to flight at milepost 102.

Wyoming Highway Patrol took over at milepost 101. They continued to chase the suspect westbound. According to Lt. Schlosser, the chase stayed between 60 and 70 MPH.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spiked the vehicle at milepost 91. The right-side tires deflated. Simpson continued to drive for one mile before coming to a halt at milepost 90.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers took Simpson into custody without any incidents.

Simpson was charged with possession of meth, fleeing from police officers, driving under the influence, and several traffic violations.

Simpson is awaiting trial at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.