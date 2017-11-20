Wyoming Highway Patrol Commended By Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction Association

WYOMING — The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently received recognition for excelling in criminal interdiction efforts during 2016, from the Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction Association.

In 2016, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers seized an estimated street value of $15,900,620 worth of illegal narcotics that were being transported across Wyoming’s highways. WHP Troopers also seized $601,779 dollars in US currency, along with six firearms used in the commission of controlled substance violations.

Contraband seized by the WHP in 2016 through various interdiction efforts include:

382 Pounds of Methamphetamine

1848 Pounds of Marijuana

64 Pounds of Hashish

174 grams of Cocaine

47 grams of Heroin

1195 of Pills “Pharmaceuticals“

239 Ecstasy Pills

A primary function of the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s and included in the agency’s strategic plan is, performing criminal interdiction on Wyoming highways, to include human, labor and sex trafficking, controlled substances, stolen property, and homeland security. Colonel Haller stated, “This recognition is an indicator that our Troopers are doing a remarkable job and addressing criminal activity and violations appropriately, when it is occurring. Criminal interdictions are most often felony violations and directly impact public safety on our roadways. The WHP has a responsibility to address these issues and it is an honor to receive national recognition for doing so. All the credit goes to the “Guardians of the Cowboy State”, our Troopers.