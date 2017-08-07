Wyoming Highway Patrol Interdicts 72 Pounds Of Marijuana

CHEYENNE — Approximately 72 pounds of marijuana was interdicted on August 3rd by a Wyoming State Trooper with assistance from a Cheyenne Police Department K-9 team.

The State Trooper was monitoring a construction zone near mile post 365 on Interstate 80 eastbound near Cheyenne, Wyoming when the Trooper stopped a 2016 Hyundai Accent for speeding 54 mph in the posted 45 mph construction zone. During the stop, the Trooper established reasonable suspicion to request a drug detection K-9 to respond.

No WHP K-9 teams were in the area at the time of the stop, but a Cheyenne Police Department K-9 team was nearby and responded to assist.Cheyenne P.D. K-9 Kapo alerted to the vehicle establishing probable cause to search the Hyundai.

With the assistance of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Cheyenne P.D., the approximate 72 pounds of contraband was discovered in the trunk area of the Hyundai.Charles Hinton, a 35-year-old resident of Lithonia, Georgia, was arrested and taken to the Laramie County Detention Center in Cheyenne where he has been charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The marijuana originated in California and was destined for Georgia.