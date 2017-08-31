Wyoming Highway Patrol Stays Busy During Eclipse

WYOMING — The Wyoming Highway Patrol stayed busy during the recent solar eclipse while observing a surge in traffic during the event. WHP Troopers around the state worked extended shifts to make sure all Wyoming residents and guests stayed safe while keeping traffic moving.

From Friday, August 18th to Monday, August 21st WHP Troopers responded to 7,505 calls for service throughout Wyoming. In comparison to 2016, there were 2,598 calls for service in that same time period. Crashes on Wyoming’s highways also increased with the WHP investigating 198 crashes in comparison to 98 crashes the previous year during the same time frame. Out of the 198 crashes, 31 of those crashes were with injury and one crash resulted in a fatality.

Troopers stopped over 5,000 vehicles while issuing 3,312 citations and 2,029 warnings for various violations. 157 of the citations were for seatbelt or child restraint violations. Troopers also arrested 25 individuals for driving under the influence and issued 62 citations for possession of illegal narcotics with 59 of those 62 being for possession of marijuana.