Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Discontinued Chase Before Fatal Collision

CASPER — The following is a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol concerning a fatal crash in Casper:

The Wyoming Highway Patrol sends it’s condolences to everyone involved in the tragic crash near Casper at Poplar and US-20/26.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017, a Trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Ford Focus for speeding 68 in a posted 40 mph zone on WY-254. Red and blue emergency lights were activated by the Trooper when the suspect vehicle came to stop for a red light at the intersection of WY-254 and US-20/26.

The driver of the vehicle waited for the light to turn green and then made a left turn onto US-20/26 and proceeded east toward the City of Casper.

The driver, later determined to be an adult male, accelerated his vehicle at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude the Trooper.

The Trooper realized he was in close proximity to the city limits of Casper and discontinued the pursuit by turning off his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren and coming to a stop. The Trooper then started to turn his vehicle around and proceed in the opposite direction of the fleeing vehicle.

The fleeing vehicle then collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at the intersection of US-20/26 and Poplar St.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is requesting all media inquiries to be directed to the Casper Police Department due to an active investigation they are conducting.