Wyoming Highway Patrol Recommends Caution for Police Dog Nonprofit

CASPER — The Wyoming Highway Patrol was recently informed by the Casper Police Department of a phone solicitation campaign going on in the communities through Wyoming.

A person has been calling representing Dogs for Law Enforcement (DLE) asking for money. The money is supposed to go to retired injured working dogs to help with medical cost.

The Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is not aware of any Wyoming Law Enforcement agencies K9’s who have received any money from DLE.

DLE has a website that describes their purpose.

CPD and the WHP wanted to inform the community that we are not involved with this solicitation.