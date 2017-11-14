Wyoming to Host “NO MORE” Game on November 18 vs. Fresno State

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is designating its Saturday, Nov. 18 football game versus Fresno State as a “NO MORE” game to raise awareness for the national campaign “NO MORE, Together We Can End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault”.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





Game Raises Awareness of Domestic and Sexual Violence

The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (WCADVSA) and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services (DVS) have teamed up with Wyoming Athletics to enhance the No More game and raise awareness even further.



Information Tables Will Be Set Up

The WCADVSA will have an information table set up at the Pepsi Pregame Zone inside the Indoor Practice Facility prior to Saturday’s game.

Other UW campus groups, including “Stop Violence” and “Voices of Courage”, are partnering on the event and will have members of their organizations at information tables at Gate 4, under the east side of the stadium, to answer questions and provide additional information to fans in attendance.



Gates Open At 10 am, Kickoff At Noon

War Memorial Stadium gates will open at 10 am on Nov. 18. The Wyoming-Fresno State game will kick off at Noon.



UW President and Brenda Tracy to be Featured in First-Quarter Video

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols will be featured in a video that will play on the War Memorial Stadium video board during the first media timeout of the first quarter.

Nationally-recognized speaker Brenda Tracy, who has shared her story of being a rape survivor with many university athletics departments across the country including the University of Wyoming, will also be sharing her story in that short video to be played in the first quarter.



“NO MORE” Game is Part of Effort to Prevent Sexual Assault

The “NO MORE” game is one of several new initiatives being introduced on the University of Wyoming campus to continue to strengthen efforts to prevent sexual assault.