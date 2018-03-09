Wyoming House Passes Bill That Would Recover Medicaid Birth Costs

CHEYENNE — District 48 House Representative Clark Stith reports that the House has moved forward with recovering Medicaid costs from higher income fathers.

“The House just voted to concur with the Senate on House Bill 86, Medicaid birth cost recovery. I am the prime sponsor of that bill, which, if not vetoed by the Governor, will require higher income single fathers to reimburse the State 50 percent of the birth costs of their children where the birth was paid for by Medicaid. 36 percent of all births in Wyoming are paid for by Medicaid. The state spends $24 million per year for birth costs, so this bill would recover a portion of that.” – Rep. Clark Stith