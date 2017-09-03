Wyoming Machinery Company Hiring Warehouse Technician in Rock Springs

Wyoming Machinery Company is hiring a Warehouse Technician at their Rock Springs facility.

GENERAL PURPOSE

Processes and fills parts and component orders in the parts warehouse.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Processes and fills parts orders and backorders; maintains inventory counts; identifies and categorizes stock and places in appropriate storage bins/bays; uses computerized inventory database to research and locate parts and components; reviews packing lists and pick tags; uses pallet jack and/or forklift to move pallets and containers; loads and unloads shipments from trucks/trailers; assembles hydraulic hoses and fittings; provides service to customers at will-call desk and over the phone; maintains cleanliness of warehouse floor and loading docks.



OTHER DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

May be required to pick up and/or deliver parts using a company vehicle; fill batteries with electrolyte; charge batteries; may also assist with and/or be responsible for core inspections and warranty claims.



JOB QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge, Skill, and Ability

Ability to speak, read, write, and understand English; basic math skills; basic computer skills; ability to work with customers and coworkers in a professional manner.

Education/Formal Training/Licensing

High School Graduate or Equivalent; valid driver’s license required; CDL or ability to obtain CDL preferred.

Experience

Experience working with inventory and/or in a warehouse or distribution environment preferred.



MATERIAL AND EQUIPMENT DIRECTLY USED

Including, but not limited to: forklift; pallet jack; hydraulic hose press; desktop computer; saw; hand truck; hand tools; shipping paperwork; company vehicle.



WORKING ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Warehouse and outdoor environments, moderate to loud noise levels;

Walking/and or standing for long periods on concrete or other hard surfaces; walking over rough and uneven terrain

Frequent bending, kneeling, squatting, and climbing stairs

Frequent lifting up to 50 lbs with or without assistance

Frequent use of hands for simple grasping, pushing, pulling, and writing and typing

Some use of ladders and/or stepstools to access parts

Some exposure to all outdoor weather conditions

Some exposure to substances and chemicals, including, but not limited to grease, oil and dirt

Overtime and varying schedules may be required

Learn more about a career at Wyoming Machinery Company here.