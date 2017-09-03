Wyoming Machinery Company Hiring Warehouse Technician in Rock Springs

Wyoming Machinery Company is hiring a Warehouse Technician at their Rock Springs facility.
GENERAL PURPOSE
Processes and fills parts and component orders in the parts warehouse.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES
Processes and fills parts orders and backorders; maintains inventory counts; identifies and categorizes stock and places in appropriate storage bins/bays; uses computerized inventory database to research and locate parts and components; reviews packing lists and pick tags; uses pallet jack and/or forklift to move pallets and containers; loads and unloads shipments from trucks/trailers; assembles hydraulic hoses and fittings; provides service to customers at will-call desk and over the phone; maintains cleanliness of warehouse floor and loading docks.
OTHER DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES
May be required to pick up and/or deliver parts using a company vehicle; fill batteries with electrolyte; charge batteries; may also assist with and/or be responsible for core inspections and warranty claims.
JOB QUALIFICATIONS
Knowledge, Skill, and Ability
Ability to speak, read, write, and understand English; basic math skills; basic computer skills; ability to work with customers and coworkers in a professional manner.
Education/Formal Training/Licensing
High School Graduate or Equivalent; valid driver’s license required; CDL or ability to obtain CDL preferred.
Experience
Experience working with inventory and/or in a warehouse or distribution environment preferred.
MATERIAL AND EQUIPMENT DIRECTLY USED
Including, but not limited to: forklift; pallet jack; hydraulic hose press; desktop computer; saw; hand truck; hand tools; shipping paperwork; company vehicle.
WORKING ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS
- Warehouse and outdoor environments, moderate to loud noise levels;
- Walking/and or standing for long periods on concrete or other hard surfaces; walking over rough and uneven terrain
- Frequent bending, kneeling, squatting, and climbing stairs
- Frequent lifting up to 50 lbs with or without assistance
- Frequent use of hands for simple grasping, pushing, pulling, and writing and typing
- Some use of ladders and/or stepstools to access parts
- Some exposure to all outdoor weather conditions
- Some exposure to substances and chemicals, including, but not limited to grease, oil and dirt
- Overtime and varying schedules may be required
