Wyoming Manufacturers Invited to Canadian Trade Mission

CHEYENNE — Wyoming manufacturers are invited to apply for a Sept. 24-29 Wyoming Business Council trade mission in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, to meet with buyers and exhibit products at the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show.

The Business Council, Wyoming’s economic development agency, is using federal State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) money to slash trip costs to $925 per company – a nearly 90 percent discount.

Firms with innovative manufacturing technology that may be interested in exhibiting products, or businesses with manufactured products looking to break into Canada’s markets, must submit an application by July 21 to Briana Tanaka, the Business Council’s agriculture and international trade coordinator, at briana.tanaka@wyo.gov.

The Business Council has made increasing exports a priority in the coming decade. Currently, Wyoming exports about $1.1 billion in products. State economic development officials want to increase that value 50 percent by 2026.

Federal programs like STEP and state-funded programs like the Trade Show Incentive grant are key strategies for helping Wyoming manufacturers and producers discover new markets across the country and the globe.

Visit http://cmts.ca/ to learn more about the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show. The trade mission agenda and application can be found on the Business Council website at http://wyomingbusiness.org/ STEP.

Call Tanaka at 307-777-6430 for more information.