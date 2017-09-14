Wyoming Named Most Friendly State For Retirement

AUSTIN — According to SeniorAdvice.com, based in Austin, TX, has announced the ten states that are the best and worst for retirement finances. Using SeniorScore™, the first comprehensive data-driven scoring system specifically designed to identify and measure the livability for seniors, the most and least accommodating states for retiring seniors have been identified.

The following states in the U.S. have been named by SeniorScore™ as the most senior-friendly for retirement finances based on an unbiased algorithm:

1) Wyoming

2) Virginia

3) South Dakota

4) Alabama

5) Louisiana

The following states in the U.S. have been named by SeniorScore™ as the least accommodating for retirement finances based on an un-biased algorithm:

1) California

2) Illinois

3) New Mexico

4) New York

5) Maine

SeniorScore™ considers four different categories: health and safety, recreation and leisure, general quality of life, and finance. In addition to an overall score, SeniorScore™ also identifies a specific score for each of these categories. The above ranking takes into account the specific scores of the SeniorScore™ finance category. We calculated this ranking by heavily weighing financial factors such as tax rates, cost of living expenses, average income, and senior living costs.

The overall SeniorScore™ is calculated by compiling and factoring over 100 variables, including access to health care and number of senior residents, to help determine how well a specific location accommodates the comfort and needs of senior citizens. The SeniorScore™ is un-biased and is not influenced by personal opinion or financial interests in any way.

SeniorAdvice.com has already released the “Top Ten Large Cities for Seniors“, “The Best and Worst States for Seniors”, “America’s Best Cities for Gay-Friendly Retirement” and the “Top Ten Medium Sized Cities in America for Seniors,” according to SeniorScore™. “We are able to compile numerous types of lists and rankings with the data we’ve collected, and we think this is a very valuable resource,” said SeniorAdvice.com CEO and Founder, Ryan Patterson.

For more information on SeniorScore™ visit them online. To view details regarding the best and worst states in America for retirement finances, visit their website.