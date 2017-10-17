Wyoming-New Mexico Game to be Televised on ESPNU

LARAMIE– The Mountain West Conference and ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the Wyoming-New Mexico football game on Saturday, Oct. 28 will kick off at 5:30 pm, M.T. from Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

The game will be televised on ESPNU. It will be the 2017 Homecoming game for the Cowboys.

Wyoming and New Mexico will be meeting for the 70th time. Wyoming leads the overall series 36-33.

Tickets to University of Wyoming football games may be purchased by going online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220, via email at tickets@uwyo.edu or at the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.

